Banks wants post office named after IU coach who delivers

WFIU | By Isabella Vesperini
Published December 11, 2025 at 10:52 AM EST
Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti has led the football team to a 12-0 record for the season so far.
Doug McSchooler
/
AP Photo
Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti looks on during the first half of an NCAA college footballl game against Purdue, Friday, Nov. 28, 2025 in West Lafayette, Ind.

Indiana Republican Senator Jim Banks introduced a bill earlier this week to rename a Bloomington post office after Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti.  

If passed, the United States Postal Service location at 520 South Walnut Street would be renamed the “Curt Cignetti Post Office.” 

Banks, an IU alumnus, announced his intent to introduce the bill on X following IU’s win over Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game last weekend.  

The bill was most recently read twice in the Senate and referred to the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs. 
