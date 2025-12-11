Banks wants post office named after IU coach who delivers

Indiana Republican Senator Jim Banks introduced a bill earlier this week to rename a Bloomington post office after Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti.

If passed, the United States Postal Service location at 520 South Walnut Street would be renamed the “Curt Cignetti Post Office.”

Banks, an IU alumnus, announced his intent to introduce the bill on X following IU’s win over Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game last weekend.

The bill was most recently read twice in the Senate and referred to the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.