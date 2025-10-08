Ask the Mayor
A weekly program where mayors from Bloomington, Columbus, and Terre Haute answer questions about your community. We also delve into new and long-term city topics.
The show airs on WFIU on Wednesday mornings at 6:45 AM and 8:45 AM
- First Wednesday of the month: Columbus Mayor Mary Ferdon (R)
- Second Wednesday of the month: Terre Haute Mayor Brandon Sakbun (D)
- Third Wednesday of the month: Bloomington Mayor Kerry Thomson (D)
Submit a question or comment to news@indianapublicmedia.org
Latest
"We've got great employees here at Columbus, and we have police and fire are some of the best in the state, so I have no complaints. I'm really proud of the work that's been done this year." - Mayor Mary Ferdon
"Just hoping that the federal government can get their act together and figure this out quickly or a lot of people are going to be hurt." - Ferdon on government shutdown
"I think trust absolutely is earned, and if you have a values conflict with someone, it's always best practice to talk to that person. And there has not only been no outreach, but there's been no response." - Mayor Thomson on city council trust issues
"Local solutions to local problems is the way to go, and we want to bring a proven strategy to folks at the higher levels of government to open that dialog." - Sakbun on safe property initiative
"It wouldn't surprise me if from their perspective, the best thing to do is to move anybody who's homeless to a larger community. Is that the right way to deal with it, no. But I assume it happens." -Mayor Mary Ferdon
"I have a lot of people tell me that they don't vote anymore because they don't think that who's in office makes a difference." - Thomson on canvassing neighborhoods
"Until we're ready to have these conversations about transforming the state economy, we're just going to find more ways to cut employees and cut services." - Mayor Brandon Sakbun
"We don't like the word gerrymandering, and so I think I'm hoping that the state legislature just chooses not to redistrict at this point in time and keeps to the schedule that we do." - Ferdon on redistricting
"That's actually the case that's deeply concerning to me and to many others, that if in our state we cannot depend on the validity of a legal contract, what are we standing on?" - Thomson on constitutionality waiver case
"It's pretty defeating for some of our employees, right? They are consistently recruited by the private sector, by other municipalities... our department heads, our assistant department heads, almost all have been offered jobs." - Mayor Sakbun on retention during budget cuts
"We will be using dipping into our reserves to make sure that we have a balanced budget." - Mayor Mary Ferdon on 2026 budget