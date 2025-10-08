© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ask the Mayor
Stay Connected
Show header. Stylized text in blue that reads "Ask the Mayor". Images of city capitols in Indiana.

A weekly program where mayors from Bloomington, Columbus, and Terre Haute answer questions about your community. We also delve into new and long-term city topics.

The show airs on WFIU on Wednesday mornings at 6:45 AM and 8:45 AM

  • First Wednesday of the month: Columbus Mayor Mary Ferdon (R)
  • Second Wednesday of the month: Terre Haute Mayor Brandon Sakbun (D)
  • Third Wednesday of the month: Bloomington Mayor Kerry Thomson (D)

Submit a question or comment to news@indianapublicmedia.org and follow us on X: @AskTheMayor

Latest
Columbus Mayor Mary Ferdon
Zoom
News
Columbus Mayor Ferdon on fiber installation, end of year goals
Joe Hren
"We've got great employees here at Columbus, and we have police and fire are some of the best in the state, so I have no complaints. I'm really proud of the work that's been done this year." - Mayor Mary Ferdon
Bloomington Mayor Kerry Thomson
Joe Hren
/
WFIU/WTIU News
News
Bloomington's Thomson on new jail, stadium district, best lit square
Joe Hren
Terre Haute Mayor Brandon Sakbun
Zoom
News
Terre Haute's Sakbun on food assistance, hospital merger, urban home initiative
Joe Hren