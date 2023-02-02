Top Stories
Editors at the Indiana Daily Student said Director of Student Media Jim Rodenbush refused to tell students to remove news from an upcoming special print edition.
Arts & Culture
Browse our playlist for this week's game
We’re hitting all the right notes—as we explore the world of tuning systems from Pythagorean to the first temperaments of the Renaissance, which allowed musicians to go beyond the limitations of a single mode. Plus, our featured recording is A Monk’s Life by the Brabant Ensemble.
A sample of a 1968 documentary series about England, produced by LeRoy Bannerman.
Deirdre Fagan reads "To the person in charge of discontinuation," "The Month of the Dead," "Going Hungry," and "Love Begets Love."
In 1953 a Gary, Indiana couple started what would become one of the most successful black-owned record labels, highlighting gospel, blues, R and B, and jazz.
A dive in the catalog of one of the American Songbook's great melodists.
The State of Inquiry
A Moment of Science
Featured Events
The eighth annual IPM Conference on Aging offers practical insights into the challenges and opportunities of growing older. This free, virtual conference takes place via Zoom from noon to 1 PM on Wednesdays, October 1, 2025 through November 26, 2025.
Open to the public, the conference is designed for older adults, caregivers, and families planning for the future. Participation is free and available to anyone, regardless of location.
WFIU and WTIU invite you to a special live broadcast of Noon Edition at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Bloomington. This discussion explores the intersection of faith and politics in Indiana through the lens of "Red, White and Righteous," a new newsroom project examining the rise of Christian nationalism in the state and what it means for civic life in a diverse democracy.
This event is free and open to the public. Audience members are encouraged to attend in person and take part in the post-show Q&A.
More News
An agreement must be reached by Nov. 15.
A salary committee last year provided guiding principles and values, but they did not get council approval.
Fourteen new trees will be planted and six will be replaced in the downtown area.
Hall placed eighth in the women’s T47 100-meter final and fifth in the 200-meter final.
The Monroe County Council has approved a $131 million dollar budget for 2026.
Indiana University will celebrate Homecoming weekend Oct. 17–18 with events across Bloomington, including the annual parade, pep rally, and football game against Michigan State.
Thomson said the city is concerned with the escalation of interactions. She encourages people to call the Stride Crisis Center if someone needs help.
Alcohol sales are decreasing, and these declining numbers are impacting local wineries.
Ten AP writers who cover the Big Ten made Cignetti the unanimous choice for top coach in the conference at the midway point of the season.
This year's competition will take place Oct. 15-18.
Bloomington Police Captain Ryan Pedigo told WFIU/WTIU on Tuesday that by the time officers arrived, the crowd had dispersed.
More than 200 workers at Horseshoe Indianapolis in Shelbyville plan to strike after their union election was delayed indefinitely by the federal government shutdown.