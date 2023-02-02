© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Top Stories
Ethan Sandweiss
/
WFIU/WTIU News
News
Update: IU fires adviser of student media, stops printing Daily Student
Ethan Sandweiss
Editors at the Indiana Daily Student said Director of Student Media Jim Rodenbush refused to tell students to remove news from an upcoming special print edition.
Awning and main entrance view of proposed justice center building.
Courtesy Monroe County
/
DLZ Architecture
News
Monroe County Council to hear $8 million request for new jail property
Aubrey Wright
The entrance to the Office of the Public Access Counselor’s Government Center South suite on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. Another agency, which previously occupied the now-vacant work areas within view of the door, relocated years ago
Leslie Bonilla Muñiz
News
Indiana public access chief issues first advisory opinions
Leslie Bonilla Muñiz, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Police say the stabbing happened in the 200 block of E. Kirkwood.
Devan Ridgway
/
WFIU/WTIU News
News
Unhoused person arrested for Saturday Kirkwood disturbance
Joe Hren
IU football game
Alexandra Halm
/
WFIU/WTIU News
News
Indiana hits #3 in AP poll - its highest ranking ever
Patrick Beane
Arts & Culture
  • pc: pixabay.com
    Ether Game: Hello, Goodbye
    Browse our playlist for this week's game
  • Detail in a woodcut from Theorica musicae by Franchino Gaffurio 1492 of Pythagorean tuning: a man taps varying sized bells with sticks.
    Wikimedia Commons
    Pitch Perfect: Temperaments
    Alice Frisch
    We’re hitting all the right notes—as we explore the world of tuning systems from Pythagorean to the first temperaments of the Renaissance, which allowed musicians to go beyond the limitations of a single mode. Plus, our featured recording is A Monk’s Life by the Brabant Ensemble.
  • Longtime IU professor and audio producer LeRoy Bannerman.
    WFIU 75th Anniversary Special: Shadow of the Lion
    A sample of a 1968 documentary series about England, produced by LeRoy Bannerman.
  • Golden autumn landscape with vibrant orange and yellow leaves floating in soft sunlight creating a tranquil atmosphere with ample copy space.
    Studio
    /
    Adobe Stock
    The Month of the Dead
    Romayne Rubinas Dorsey
    Deirdre Fagan reads "To the person in charge of discontinuation," "The Month of the Dead," "Going Hungry," and "Love Begets Love."
The State of Inquiry
Noon Edition
Ask The Mayor
A Moment of Science
