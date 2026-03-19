EMA Emerging Artists: Ars Poetica
We’re continuing our celebration of Early Music America’s 2025 Emerging Artists Showcase with a performance by ensemble Ars Poetica. Their showcase program “Amour et Souvenir” is devoted to song cultivated in the Duchy of Burgundy over the course of the fifteenth century. We’ll hear favorites by Dufay, Busnoys, Josquin, and Binchois in lush and intimate combinations of voice, viol, lute, and winds. Then, on our featured release, we’ll trek across eighteenth-century Germany with the Freiburger Barockorchester, whose 2025 album Grand Tour is studded with rarely heard gems by Bach and Telemann contemporaries.
PLAYLIST
A Marriage of England and Burgundy
The Binchois Consort, Andrew Kirkman
Hyperion | 00602458135541 (2000)
Walter Frye
Tr. 8 Conditor Kyrie (4:44)
Segment A:
EMA Emerging Artists Showcase 2025
“Amour et Souvenir”
Ars Poetica
Live performance recording
Guillaume Dufay
Par droit je puis (2:33)
Anonymous
Quant la dolce jouvencelle (4:03)
Guillaume Dufay
Pour ce que veoir je ne puis (1:32)
Antoine Busnoys
Ja que li ne s’i attende (5:14)
Josquin des Prez
En l’ombre d’un buissonet (1:15)
Hayne van Ghizegem
De touz biens plaine est ma maistresse (5:30)
Midpoint Break Music Bed:
Grand Tour
Freiburger Barockorchester, Gottfried Von Der Goltz
Aparté AP405 – 5051083221467 (2025)
Johann Sigismund Kusser
Tr. 16 Ouverture n. 1 g-Moll III. Les Vents
Segment B:
EMA Emerging Artists Showcase 2025
“Amour et Souvenir”
Ars Poetica
Live performance recording
Gilles Binchois
Amours merchi (3:18)
Gilles Binchois
Triste plaisir et douloureuse joie (3:11)
Antoine de Févin
Petite camusette (1:33)
Gilles Binchois
Comme femme descomfortee (3:48)
Gilles Binchois/Buxheimer Orgelbuch
Adieu mes tres belles pastiche (2:35)
Featured release:
Grand Tour
Freiburger Barockorchester, Gottfried Von Der Goltz
Aparté AP405 – 5051083221467 (2025)
Johann Caspar Ferdinand Fischer
Tr. 1 Suite in d-Moll op.1 n.4, 1. Ouverture (3:42)
Johann Christoph Pez
Tr. 11 Concerto Pastorale F-Dur V. Minuet (1:53)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Tr. 36 Brandenburg Konzert n. 2 I. Allegro (4:44)
Theme Music Bed: Ensemble Alcatraz, Danse Royale, Elektra Nonesuch 79240-2 [ASIN: B000005J0B], T.12: La Prime Estampie Royal