EMA Emerging Artists: Ars Poetica

We’re continuing our celebration of Early Music America’s 2025 Emerging Artists Showcase with a performance by ensemble Ars Poetica. Their showcase program “Amour et Souvenir” is devoted to song cultivated in the Duchy of Burgundy over the course of the fifteenth century. We’ll hear favorites by Dufay, Busnoys, Josquin, and Binchois in lush and intimate combinations of voice, viol, lute, and winds. Then, on our featured release, we’ll trek across eighteenth-century Germany with the Freiburger Barockorchester, whose 2025 album Grand Tour is studded with rarely heard gems by Bach and Telemann contemporaries.

PLAYLIST

A Marriage of England and Burgundy

The Binchois Consort, Andrew Kirkman

Hyperion | 00602458135541 (2000)

Walter Frye

Tr. 8 Conditor Kyrie (4:44)

Segment A:

EMA Emerging Artists Showcase 2025

“Amour et Souvenir”

Ars Poetica

Live performance recording

Guillaume Dufay

Par droit je puis (2:33)

Anonymous

Quant la dolce jouvencelle (4:03)

Guillaume Dufay

Pour ce que veoir je ne puis (1:32)

Antoine Busnoys

Ja que li ne s’i attende (5:14)

Josquin des Prez

En l’ombre d’un buissonet (1:15)

Hayne van Ghizegem

De touz biens plaine est ma maistresse (5:30)

Midpoint Break Music Bed:

Grand Tour

Freiburger Barockorchester, Gottfried Von Der Goltz

Aparté AP405 – 5051083221467 (2025)

Johann Sigismund Kusser

Tr. 16 Ouverture n. 1 g-Moll III. Les Vents

Segment B:

EMA Emerging Artists Showcase 2025

“Amour et Souvenir”

Ars Poetica

Live performance recording

Gilles Binchois

Amours merchi (3:18)

Gilles Binchois

Triste plaisir et douloureuse joie (3:11)

Antoine de Févin

Petite camusette (1:33)

Gilles Binchois

Comme femme descomfortee (3:48)

Gilles Binchois/Buxheimer Orgelbuch

Adieu mes tres belles pastiche (2:35)

Featured release:

Grand Tour

Freiburger Barockorchester, Gottfried Von Der Goltz

Aparté AP405 – 5051083221467 (2025)

Johann Caspar Ferdinand Fischer

Tr. 1 Suite in d-Moll op.1 n.4, 1. Ouverture (3:42)

Johann Christoph Pez

Tr. 11 Concerto Pastorale F-Dur V. Minuet (1:53)

Johann Sebastian Bach

Tr. 36 Brandenburg Konzert n. 2 I. Allegro (4:44)

Theme Music Bed: Ensemble Alcatraz, Danse Royale, Elektra Nonesuch 79240-2 [ASIN: B000005J0B], T.12: La Prime Estampie Royal