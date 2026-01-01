Community Minute
Community Minute is a public service program from WFIU Public Radio. Its mission is to provide a connection between WFIU listeners and non-profit services and organizations in South-Central Indiana.
New Community Minute PSAs are recorded quarterly. Contact the station for more information.
Local Organizations
Bloomington Developmental Learning Center
Community Kitchen of Monroe County
Health Net (Bloomington Health Center)
Monroe County Identify and Reduce Invasive Species
Sing for Joy Choir and Song Circle
State Health Insurance Assistance Program
Waste Reduction District of Monroe County