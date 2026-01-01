Community Minute is a public service program from WFIU Public Radio. Its mission is to provide a connection between WFIU listeners and non-profit services and organizations in South-Central Indiana.

New Community Minute PSAs are recorded quarterly. Contact the station for more information.

Local Organizations

All Options

Beacon Inc.

Bloomington Developmental Learning Center

Bloomington Garden Club

Bloomington Meals on Wheels

Bloomington Montessori

Catholic Charities

Sustainable Bloomington

Community Kitchen of Monroe County

Conservation Law

Healthy Families

Health Net (Bloomington Health Center)

Middle Way House

Monroe County Identify and Reduce Invasive Species

Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard

Opportunity House

Sing for Joy Choir and Song Circle

State Health Insurance Assistance Program

Tandem Community Birth Center

Waste Reduction District of Monroe County

Women Writing for (a) Change of Bloomington