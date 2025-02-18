Just south of downtown on Walnut St., businesses and property owners say they’re losing business over problems caused by street homelessness.
Indiana (3-0) allowed only 77 yards in its largest shutout victory since a 78-0 romp over Franklin on Oct. 19, 1901.
A 2024 law holds back third graders who don’t pass IREAD after several attempts. Based on 2023 numbers, more than 7,000 more students could repeat third grade this year with the new provisions.
Local
Brothers Fernando and Alberto Mendoza made history in Indiana’s rout of Indiana State, each throwing touchdown passes as the Hoosiers broke multiple records.
The Bloomington chapter of the American Association of University Professors protested the changes in August.
The U.S. Department of Education is ending funding for more than a dozen Indiana University programs that “do not advance American interests or values,” according to a Sept. 10 letter. The loss of funding impacts a broad range of programs for foreign languages and international studies.
Statewide
FBI data shows race, ethnicity, or ancestry as the most common types of bias in the reported Indiana hate crimes.
Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales said his office provided the personal information of the state's registered voters — nearly 5 million Hoosiers — to the U.S. Department of Justice.
The Indiana secretary of state's office believes it's found a case of a noncitizen who voted in several Indiana elections dating back to 2018.
Indiana child care workers and advocates are condemning the new cuts to Child Care and Development Fund reimbursement rates.
The Indiana Parole Board will hold clemency hearings later this month for death row inmate Roy Lee Ward, whose execution is scheduled for Oct. 10 at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City.
The union survey also shows that about 33 percent of teachers say they work five to 10 hours more per week.
Dr. David Hormuth, an alumnus and Indianapolis-based surgeon, became the new chair of the Indiana Board of Trustees at Thursday’s board meeting in Indianapolis.
A new group aimed at encouraging independent candidates in Indiana will launch a statewide ad campaign.
Commissioners declined to say if probable cause was affirmed in the pending ethics case involving Jennifer-Ruth Green.
The nation’s largest scientific research funder abruptly canceled hundreds of millions of dollars in grants earlier this year, specifically targeting projects that addressed diversity, inclusion or vaccines.
To promote bipartisanship, Republican Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will come to Notre Dame on Friday, Sept. 19 for "Pragmatism Over Polarization: A Conversation with U.S. Governors."
Local conservative leaders discuss Charlie Kirk, who founded Turning Point USA in 2012. Kirk was scheduled to speak at IU next month.
A 9/11 remembrance ceremony was held at Ivy Tech Community College.
In the report to the Monroe County Commissioners, VET Environmental Engineering warned that preventing mold will be a continuing challenge.
The agency endorsed rate reductions, instead.
Hoosier Hoops on Kirkwood is scheduled for 8 p.m. October 2.