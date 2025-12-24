Long span trusses going up on expansion project

Long-span trusses are being installed as part of the Bloomington convention center expansion.

The trusses will support the roof over what will be the exhibit hall. Cranes will install two per day.

Weddle Bros. project manager Andrew Scere said extensive safety planning allows for other work to continue.

“They’ll come in three sections, be erected on the ground and then placed in the air,” he said.

Devan Ridgway / WTIU/WTIU News Trusses for the expansion center were scheduled to start Dec. 22.

The trusses are more than 26,000 pounds and 120 feet long.

Existing convention center demolition is also underway to install the piers and foundation for the walkway bridge connector.

Complete closure of South College Avenue is scheduled for two weeks beginning Monday January 26th.