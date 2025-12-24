© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Long span trusses going up on expansion project

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published December 24, 2025 at 2:26 PM EST
Capital Improvement Board
Long-span trusses are being installed as part of the Bloomington convention center expansion.

The trusses will support the roof over what will be the exhibit hall. Cranes will install two per day.

Weddle Bros. project manager Andrew Scere said extensive safety planning allows for other work to continue.

“They’ll come in three sections, be erected on the ground and then placed in the air,” he said.

Trusses for the expansion center were scheduled to start Dec. 22.
Devan Ridgway
/
WTIU/WTIU News
Trusses for the expansion center were scheduled to start Dec. 22.

The trusses are more than 26,000 pounds and 120 feet long.

Existing convention center demolition is also underway to install the piers and foundation for the walkway bridge connector.

Complete closure of South College Avenue is scheduled for two weeks beginning Monday January 26th.
Joe Hren
Anchor "Indiana Newsdesk," "Ask The Mayor" - WTIU/WFIU News. Formerly host of "The Weekly Special." Hebron, Ind. native, IU Alumnus. Follow him on Twitter @Joe_Hren
