College Ave. to close for two weeks for Convention Center expansion

College Avenue will close for two weeks starting in late January.

College Avenue near Third Street is scheduled to close from January 26 through February 12. The closure will allow crews to build a sky bridge for the Bloomington Convention Center. The closure was approved at a Board of Public Works meeting Dec. 16.

Adam Wason, director of Public Works, said the closure is in a “difficult stretch,” but the city hopes to limit the closure to just two weeks.

“The Convention Center is going to be a big project for many decades to come,” Wason said. “So, trying to balance all of the aspects of it, and glad we have a good local partner we're working with to make sure this is going smoothly.”

Traffic will be detoured from Third Street to Rogers Street, said Kyle Baugh, a Bloomington engineering field specialist. If pressed for time, Baugh said there may be overnight work.

On Feb. 13, College Avenue will open as a single southbound lane until June. Wason said another two-week closure is likely in2026.

“This isn't the last time we'll have to close College for a couple-week period to finish this project,” Wason said.