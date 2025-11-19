Indiana in a bottle; Cardinal releases decade stored whiskey

Cardinal Spirits is celebrating its 10-year anniversary by releasing its oldest whiskey, and the oldest made in Bloomington.

Last month, Cardinal dumped its first barrel filled a decade ago.

Cardinal Spirits co-founder Jeff Wuslich said when the craft distillery was founded, one of the first things is to make a great whiskey.

“You need to get grain, you need to cook it, you need to ferment it, and then you need to distill it, and then you put it in a barrel,” he said.

They didn’t have a cooker at the time, so they made it at Upland Brewery.

He said it’s like Indiana in a bottle because it showcases Indiana grain, water, and hardwoods.

“All of our craft and all of our skill over those years is going to be reflected in this bottle,” he said.

Joe Hren / WFIU/WTIU News Cardinal Spirits barrel number one label.

Cardinal’s first barrel is a single malt as opposed to a bourbon. Bourbon is mostly corn stored away in an American Oak barrel and distilled to a certain proof.

In this case, they’re using barley which becomes a Straight Single Malt Whiskey.

“That whiskey was going in and out of the char as the seasons change and in and out of that wood, and it brings that beautiful color,” Wuslich said.

A group of media, local tourism officials along with Cardinal workers lifted the barrel using a forklift and gently hoisted it over a stainless-steel tank.

Master distiller Justin Hughey unscrewed a tap in the middle of the barrel and on the count of three released the golden-brown spirit gushing into the tank below.

Wuslich said they have a limited amount because of evaporation.

“People call it the angel share. And over time, because of evaporation, it gets to be a higher and higher proof so it almost becomes super concentrated,” he said.

He said it tastes better at lower proof, so they’ll add water to get it to 90 proof before distributing to the public. There should be enough to fill 180 bottles.



Customers may pick up a bottle beginning Friday at the distillery only.