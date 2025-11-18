© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Darn Good Soup making a comeback in Bloomington

WFIU | By Patrick Beane
Published November 18, 2025 at 5:26 PM EST
Devan Ridgway
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Beginning Thursday, eight soups made from scratch using original recipes, will be sold at the Chocolate Moose.

Darn Good Soup is making a comeback in Bloomington, five years after its store on College Avenue closed its doors.

Classic soups such as broccoli cheddar, lentil spinach, chicken tortilla and West African chicken peanut will be on the menu.

The soup will be made at One World Kitchen Share on the north side of Bloomington.

The Chocolate Moose is open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
