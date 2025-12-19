IU's next opponent to be decided tonight in Oklahoma-Alabama game

IU has never faced Alabama in football. The Hoosiers have played Oklahoma once — in 1928.

One of those teams will be top-ranked IU's opponent in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff on Jan. 1 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

Alabama plays at Oklahoma at 8 p.m. Friday in a first-round game. The Hoosiers received a bye.

Alabama and Oklahoma, both from the Southeastern Conference, played during the regular season. The Sooners won, 23-21, at Alabama.

Oklahoma won that game, despite Alabama's 406-212 advantage in yards gained.

The Sooners, who have a 10-2 record, are seeded eighth in the 12-team tournament.

Alabama lost the SEC title game to Georgia. The Crimson Tide is 10-3 and seeded ninth.

The betting company FanDuel has lines for both of IU's potential opponents. IU is a 6.5-point favorite over Alabama. The Hoosiers are a 9.5-point favorite over Oklahoma.