IU's next opponent to be decided tonight in Oklahoma-Alabama game

WFIU | By WFIU/WTIU News
Published December 19, 2025 at 2:05 PM EST
Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) hands the ball off during the first half of the Big Ten Football Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. (Photo by James Brosher/Indiana University)
James Brosher / Indiana University
/
Indiana University
Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) hands the ball off during the first half of the Big Ten Football Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. (Photo by James Brosher/Indiana University)

IU has never faced Alabama in football. The Hoosiers have played Oklahoma once — in 1928.

One of those teams will be top-ranked IU's opponent in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff on Jan. 1 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

Alabama plays at Oklahoma at 8 p.m. Friday in a first-round game. The Hoosiers received a bye.

Alabama and Oklahoma, both from the Southeastern Conference, played during the regular season. The Sooners won, 23-21, at Alabama.

Oklahoma won that game, despite Alabama's 406-212 advantage in yards gained.

The Sooners, who have a 10-2 record, are seeded eighth in the 12-team tournament.

Alabama lost the SEC title game to Georgia. The Crimson Tide is 10-3 and seeded ninth.

The betting company FanDuel has lines for both of IU's potential opponents. IU is a 6.5-point favorite over Alabama. The Hoosiers are a 9.5-point favorite over Oklahoma.
WFIU/WTIU News
See stories by WFIU/WTIU News

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.