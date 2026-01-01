About

Savor a delectable treat from the world’s largest chocolate store. Stroll through an outdoor sculpture trail. Explore the history of the first electrically lighted city in the world. Wander mysterious catacombs. All these adventures and more await you—right here in Indiana.

Experience the Hoosier state like never before on WTIU's Journey Indiana. Take a road trip with us to discover the distinctive culture, history, people, and artistry that shape our state. Each week, Journey Indiana travels to new destinations to learn what makes those communities special.

