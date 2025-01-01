Travel the skies to see the Hoosier state in a whole new way. Utilizing aerial cinematography exclusively, Journey Indiana: From Above breathes new life into well-known areas of the state and showcases some of Indiana’s hidden gems.

From busy cityscapes to quiet landscapes, discover the history and grandeur of Indiana. The Journey Indiana team, along with hosts Ashley Chilla and Brandon Wentz, take viewers on adventures across the state.

Head to Indianapolis for a bird’s eye view of Monument Circle. See the USS LST-325 set sail in Evansville. Experience the natural beauty of Cataract Falls and several other state parks. Tour Indiana’s first state capital in Corydon. Join the Oliver Winery team for a grape harvest in Monroe County. Visit Parke County’s famous covered bridges. And explore many more locations in Journey Indiana: From Above.