Focus on Flowers
Focus on Flowers is a weekly podcast and public radio program about flower gardening gardening created and hosted by master gardener Moya Andrews.

Allium
Moya Andrews
The smaller alliums bloom later than the giants. Try the ‘drumstick', a dark purple, which blooms in July and naturalizes well, or Allium ‘Moly Jeannine', which throws up 2 inch umbels of bright yellow florets in May. There are so many to choose from, and the more you have the more you will want.
  • Close photo of Itea virginica shrub with white flowers against blue sky. Flowering ornamental bush with green leaves grows outdoor. A black insect sits, on inflorescence.
    Virginia Sweetspire
    Moya Andrews
    If you garden in zones 5 through 9 and are looking for a small to medium shrub that has fall color, Itea virginica, commonly called Virginia Sweetspire, may be a good candidate. It has white flowers and grows well in shade or shine.
  • Ilex Verticillata: Vibrant Red Winter Berries on Holly Bush
    Winterberry
    Moya Andrews
    Winterberry produces a grand display of bright red berries that persist and light up its branches long after all of the leaves have fallen.
  • Amsonia, a.k.a. Blue Stars in bloom.
    Amsonia: Blue Stars
    There are some perennials that provide an added bonus of foliage that changes color in the fall. For example, some species of Amsonia feature brilliant yellow foliage.
  • A beautiful and vibrant floral border showcases the contrasting colors and textures of goldenrod and purple asters in full bloom. This picturesque garden scene features a mix of cultivated flowers, creating a peaceful and thriving natural setting.
    Autumn Textures
    In Autumn, not only do the colors in the garden seem richer and more mellow, but textures also assume a more dominant role in plantings. The tall sedums become focal points in the perennial beds with their intricate flower heads and fleshy leaves.
  • Landscape designer using a tablet to visualize and create a green backyard garden layout
    Thinking Ahead
    Moya Andrews
    Take a good long look at your garden and think about how you want it to be next year. For example, do you need to reduce, increase, or alternate specific colors?
  • Fall Deadheading and Winter Potpourri
    Moya Andrews
    The autumnal equinox occurs during the third week of September. It is the time when the sun crosses the equator making day and night of equal length on all points of the earth. After the equinox in Autumn, the days grow shorter.
  • Chrysanthemums
    Moya Andrews
    Chrysanthemums went to Japan in the fourth century and became its national flower. They were introduced to Europe in 1688 and arrived in America in 1798.
  • A mass of small pink double flowers and green buds of the polyantha rose The Fairy or Feerie, Perle Rose in the shade of the garden close up
    The Fairy Rose
    Roses have been loved since antiquity, and today there are countless species, hybrids and cultivars represented in the genus "rosa." One polyantha rose "The Fairy" is low maintenance, and therefore an excellent choice for home gardens.
  • Orangish-red gladiola blooms in a field.
    Gladiolus
    Moya Andrews
    Although this is not substantiated, some believe that gladioli were "the lilies of the field" that Jesus spoke of in the Sermon on the Mount, for they grew wild in the Holy Land.
  • Magenta-colored Monarda blooms
    Dedicated Beds
    Moya Andrews
    I am lucky to have a large garden space and so I have the luxury of being able to dedicate some of my beds to a single perennial species.