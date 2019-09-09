© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Focus on Flowers

Autumn Textures

By Moya Andrews
Published October 2, 2025 at 6:53 AM EDT
A beautiful and vibrant floral border showcases the contrasting colors and textures of goldenrod and purple asters in full bloom. This picturesque garden scene features a mix of cultivated flowers, creating a peaceful and thriving natural setting.
Muhammad
/
Adobe Stock
A beautiful and vibrant floral border showcases the contrasting colors and textures of goldenrod and purple asters in full bloom. This picturesque garden scene features a mix of cultivated flowers, creating a peaceful and thriving natural setting.

In Autumn, not only do the colors in the garden seem richer and more mellow, but textures also assume a more dominant role in plantings. The tall sedums become focal points in the perennial beds with their intricate flower heads and fleshy leaves.

The flat shape of the flower heads makes perfect platforms for bees and butterflies. Trees, such as Japanese maples, and shrubs such as Smokebush and Ninebark, add the darker notes to the symphony of leaf colors. Vines, such as Sweet Autumn clematis, contribute the lighter notes of their seed heads.

All types of Salvia flowers, but especially the blue ones, seem to look more vibrant in the fall light. Annuals such as Nicotiana, Cleome, and Gomphrena provide a variety of flower and leaf shapes and textures, and of course there are so many seed heads and berries for the birds to enjoy.

The tall, airy Russian Sage and the perennial Asters and Chrysanthemums carry the bloom across the garden against a tapestry of contrasting foliage and branching patterns provided by the woody plants. The Burning Bushes glow. Even the fuzzy wooly thyme, the gray felted Lambs Ears, and the herbs in the Kitchen Garden are integral parts of Autumn's textural display.

Focus on Flowers
Stay Connected