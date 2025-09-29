© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Focus on Flowers

Thinking Ahead

By Moya Andrews
Published September 25, 2025 at 9:10 AM EDT
Landscape designer using a tablet to visualize and create a green backyard garden layout
dK
/
Adobe Stock

Most of our flowering plants are past their prime in fall, exhausted after their exuberant earlier displays. As we walk around our gardens, we notice all those brown stalks we need to remove from the daylilies and lots of spent plants with shabby foliage that needs cutting back.

Aggressive perennials, such as monarda and black-eyed Susans may have increased to the point where we will have to get rid of some. If the soil isn’t too dry, excess monarda can be pulled quite easily. Perennials that have grown into over-large clumps, such as iris, goldenrod, and cone flowers, can be divided with a spade and given new homes in other locations, shared with friends, or consigned to the compost pile.

Take a good long look at your garden and think about how you want it to be next year.

Do you need to reduce, increase or alternate specific colors?

What do you have already that provides interest at successive times during the growing season?

Were there periods this past year when you noticed there was nothing in bloom?

Think of color in terms of foliage as well as bloom, and what you can add to create a more pleasing effect. Maybe more height—perhaps plants on a trellis or arbour could be added next year?

Fall is a season of promise for gardeners who can envision new possibilities. As Victor Hugo said:

“A little garden in which to walk. An immensity in which to dream.”

Focus on Flowers
Stay Connected
Moya Andrews
Originally from Queensland, Australia, the late Moya Andrews served as Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Dean of the Faculties at Indiana University until 2004. In the same year, Moya began hosting Focus on Flowers for WFIU. Moya was a member of the Bloomington Garden Club and authored the book <i>Perennials Short and Tall</i>, published by Indiana University Press.
See stories by Moya Andrews