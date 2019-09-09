© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Focus on Flowers

Winterberry

By Moya Andrews
Published October 16, 2025 at 6:57 PM EDT
Ilex Verticillata: Vibrant Red Winter Berries on Holly Bush
ArtificialHorizons
/
Adobe Stock

From late fall through winter Ilex verticillata produces a grand display of bright red berries that persist and light up its branches long after all of the leaves have fallen. Commonly called winterberry, but also known as Michigan holly or swamp holly, this is a deciduous type of holly for cold climates.

They perform best in full sun and acid moist soils. Therefore, they need to be watered and given acid fertilizer in July and August if there has not been good rainfall. Winterberries flourish best in zones 3 through 9.

Ensuring Pollination

Only the female winterberry plants produce the colorful berries, therefore, gardeners should plant one male near 3 to 5 females to ensure good pollination and fruiting. In a large planting it is best to include both early and late blooming male shrubs to maximize pollination of the females.

Some different variations of winterberry for pollination purposes are:

    1. ‘Jim Dandy':  a slow growing dwarf male useful for pollinating early flowering females such as:

    1. ‘Red Sprite': a popular dwarf female maturing to less than 4 feet tall bearing large red fruits.

    1. ‘Sparkleberry' is a taller variety and it matures to 12 feet. It has the additional bonus of bearing dark red berries that often persist until spring.
    Focus on Flowers
    Moya Andrews
    Originally from Queensland, Australia, the late Moya Andrews served as Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Dean of the Faculties at Indiana University until 2004. In the same year, Moya began hosting Focus on Flowers for WFIU. Moya was a member of the Bloomington Garden Club and authored the book <i>Perennials Short and Tall</i>, published by Indiana University Press.
    See stories by Moya Andrews