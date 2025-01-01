Estate and Bequest Planning

Leaving a legacy that is aligned with your values can be simple — and a Will helps ensure your property is distributed according to your needs and wishes.

For many, making a gift through your will is the easiest and most common method to make a substantial gift that will support our mission for years to come.

A charitable bequest in your Will may be in the form of cash, securities, real estate, or other property. You can make a bequest to WFIU or WTIU through your Will or trust by donating your entire estate, a portion of your estate, a fixed dollar amount, or a percentage of your assets.

The benefits of making a bequest gift include:

Flexibility: Because you are not actually making a gift until after your lifetime, you can change your mind at any time.

Because you are not actually making a gift until after your lifetime, you can change your mind at any time. Versatility: You can structure the bequest to leave a specific item or amount of money, make the gift contingent on certain events, or leave a percentage of your estate to us.

You can structure the bequest to leave a specific item or amount of money, make the gift contingent on certain events, or leave a percentage of your estate to us. Tax Relief : If your estate is subject to estate tax, your gift is entitled to an estate tax charitable deduction for the gift’s full value.

: If your estate is subject to estate tax, your gift is entitled to an estate tax charitable deduction for the gift’s full value. Recognition: (if desired)as a member of our Limestone Legacy Society.

Here’s a little more information about some of your options when making a gift through your Will:

Leave a percentage of your total estate

In using this approach, your gift adjusts with changes in the size of your estate.

Gift the remainder of your estate

After your specific gifts to loved ones have been made, you may designate that the entire “residue” or remainder of your estate, or a percentage of that remainder go to one or more charitable organizations. With this approach as well, your gift adjusts with changes in the size of your estate.

Make a gift of a specific amount

You specify a dollar amount to be given to one or more nonprofits. With this kind of gift, it is especially important to keep your Will or trust up-to-date.

If you already have a Will, you can easily add a new gift, change a provision, or delete a gift by adding an amendment, or codicil to your existing Will.

The IU Foundation handles all bequests. Their EIN is 35-6018940. They may be reached at

IU Foundation

Office of Gift Planning Services

PO Box 500

Bloomington, IN 47402

