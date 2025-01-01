Estate and Bequest Planning
Wills and Bequests
Leaving a legacy that is aligned with your values can be simple — and a Will helps ensure your property is distributed according to your needs and wishes.
For many, making a gift through your will is the easiest and most common method to make a substantial gift that will support our mission for years to come.
A charitable bequest in your Will may be in the form of cash, securities, real estate, or other property. You can make a bequest to WFIU or WTIU through your Will or trust by donating your entire estate, a portion of your estate, a fixed dollar amount, or a percentage of your assets.
The benefits of making a bequest gift include:
- Flexibility: Because you are not actually making a gift until after your lifetime, you can change your mind at any time.
- Versatility: You can structure the bequest to leave a specific item or amount of money, make the gift contingent on certain events, or leave a percentage of your estate to us.
- Tax Relief: If your estate is subject to estate tax, your gift is entitled to an estate tax charitable deduction for the gift’s full value.
- Recognition: (if desired)as a member of our Limestone Legacy Society.
Here’s a little more information about some of your options when making a gift through your Will:
Leave a percentage of your total estate
In using this approach, your gift adjusts with changes in the size of your estate.
Gift the remainder of your estate
After your specific gifts to loved ones have been made, you may designate that the entire “residue” or remainder of your estate, or a percentage of that remainder go to one or more charitable organizations. With this approach as well, your gift adjusts with changes in the size of your estate.
Make a gift of a specific amount
You specify a dollar amount to be given to one or more nonprofits. With this kind of gift, it is especially important to keep your Will or trust up-to-date.
If you already have a Will, you can easily add a new gift, change a provision, or delete a gift by adding an amendment, or codicil to your existing Will.
The IU Foundation handles all bequests. Their EIN is 35-6018940. They may be reached at
IU Foundation
Office of Gift Planning Services
PO Box 500
Bloomington, IN 47402
Limestone Legacy Society
The Limestone Legacy Society recognizes philanthropic individuals who have chosen to leave a legacy to the station through a bequest or planned gift.
By naming WFIU or WTIU in your will, living trust, life insurance, or retirement plan, you become a member of the Limestone Legacy Society.
The purpose of the Limestone Legacy Society is to recognize philanthropic individuals who have chosen to leave a legacy to the station. By including us in your estate planning, you can help ensure the programming you love will continue beyond your lifetime.
Benefits of membership include invitations to special events, recognition in station publications (if desired) and a special thank-you lunch from our general manager. Of course, there are tax benefits too.
If we are already included in your plans, please be sure to let us know so we can say Thank You!
The information on this website is not intended as legal or tax advice. For legal or tax advice, please consult an attorney.