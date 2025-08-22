Night Lights Classic Jazz

© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Nightlights: Classic Jazz with host David Brent Johnson

Night Lights, is a weekly one-hour jazz radio program hosted by David Brent Johnson, focusing on jazz from the 1945-1990 era—a timespan that, as Johnson notes, "weirdly parallels Miles Davis on record and the Cold War."

“I remember seeing John Coltrane standing with one foot against the wall eating Sunkist raisins," David Baker said of the Russell group's debut at New York City's Five Spot. "I saw J.J. Johnson, Miles Davis, and Thelonious Monk there. It was the first time I’ve been frightened out of my wits, because they came to see what George was doing. We were all under intense pressure.”
When Russell Met Baker: The George Russell-David Baker Sextet
David Johnson
At the beginning of the 1960s jazz pianist and theorist George Russsell teamed up with trombonist and jazz educator David Baker and other Indiana jazz musicians to form one of the era’s most exciting and innovative groups.