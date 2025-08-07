© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Noon Edition
The program surveys diverse topics of local and regional interest in a lively, but civil conversation with scholars, government leaders, and listeners, giving Indiana citizens a rare opportunity to talk with these guests about topics pertinent to their lives.

IU Media School fires its Director of Student Media; what's next?
Ethan Sandweiss
The move came one week after Jim Rodenbush says he was ordered by administrators to remove news from the Indiana Daily Student print edition.

Submit a Question

Call: 812-855-0811

Toll-free: 877-285-9348

Noon Edition airs Friday at 12:06 p.m. on WFIU 1.