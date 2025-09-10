More and more younger people are turning to cosmetic procedures

Cosmetic medical procedures used to be the purview of older adults.

But more and more, millennials and Gen Z, spurred by social media influencers, have turned to invasive and minimally-invasive procedures to stop or delay the aging process.

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, a third of cosmetic surgical procedures last year were performed on adults 39 and younger. And for that demographic, breast augmentation is the most popular. More than half of the 306,000 augmentation surgeries occurred in this age group, with those in the 20-29 age group getting nearly 50,000 procedures and those 30-39 more than 112,000 procedures; that’s 37 percent of all augmentations.

Breast augmentation was the No. 2 cosmetic surgical procedure last year, trailing liposuction, which remains popular with the elder millennial and Gen X crowds.

The use of wrinkle-reducing injectables, such as Botox, jumped four percent last year, with almost 10 million people using them, making it the most minimally invasive cosmetic procedure used last year.

Fillers was second, followed by skin resurfacing (chemical peels) and skin treatments (hair removal, light therapy).

Lower body sculpting – thigh and butt lifts – also saw an increase in procedures last year.

While total procedures were relatively stable last year, according to the ASPS report, the average age of patients noticeably shifted downward.

Guests

Dr. Sam Fuller, Member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons

Kayla Nolan, RN, Vanished Aesthetics and Wellness

Brenda Weber, Provost Professor, Gender Studies, Indiana University