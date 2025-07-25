The Poets Weave
Poets Weave is a weekly five-minute program of poetry, hosted by Romayne Rubinas Dorsey airing Sundays at 3:54 PM on WFIU1 and 5:54 PM on WFIU2. You can also find Poets Weave on your favorite podcasting platform.
Daniel Lassell reads “All It Takes,” “How to Skip a Stone,” “Seven Frames,” “Interior Infinite,” and “Seven Frames Inside a Frame.”
Janine Harrison reads an excerpt from her work "Seven Gen."
Kim Dower reads "Visiting Baudelaire," "Ink," "Fish's Lament," and "Get an Afterlife."
Gili Haimovich reads "Into," "The Promised Wasteland," "Diasporic Nostalgia," "Somewhere, Some-wheres," and "Holding Water."
Kourtney Jones reads "Day Zero" and "The Other Side of It."
William Landau reads "Sestina: Parasols in the Desert," "Hangry Trans Revenge Fantasy," "Too Gay to Function," and "Golden Shovel after Hannah Bloch."
Angela Lim reads "Remnants Inside My Refrigerator," "Sneeze Queen," and "Dear Ocean."
Nina Boals reads "Saving Light," "Rest Stop," And "Neighbor."
Zilia Balkansky-Sellés reads "José Martí in Central Park" and "Julian."
Gabrielle Myers reads "You Can’t Fly into a Mouth Filled with Past Fears of Burning," "Everything We’ve Ever Loved Must End and Die and Reverse," and "Shadows on His Mind-Cave."
Heather Corbally Bryant reads “James Joyce's Water Closet,” “Renvyle Peninsula,” “An Accident off Kingstown Bay,” and “High Island.”