The Poets Weave

Lawn Shaming

By Romayne Rubinas Dorsey
Published November 9, 2025 at 3:55 PM EST
Vintage postcard of the Oneida Community mansion with a sprawling lawn.
Oneida Community mansion and lawn.

William Landau reads "Lawn Shaming," "My father rides the light rail to the end of the line for fun and finds himself in another Los Angeles," "The girl who taught me to eat bacon...," and "Sweater."

"Come not between the dragon and his wrath." - William Shakespeare.

William is an MFA student at Indiana University, Bloomington. Their work has appeared in publications including Hanging Loose Press, Diabolical Plots, and Sinister Wisdom and will appear in an upcoming issue of Painted Bride Quarterly. When not reading or writing they're usually busy worshipping their cat, overanalyzing gay TV shows or perfecting their shortbread recipe.

