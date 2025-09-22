© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
The Poets Weave

Visiting Baudelaire

By Romayne Rubinas Dorsey
Published September 21, 2025 at 3:28 PM EDT
Photo of writer Kim Dower.
Courtesy of the poet.

“Poetry is not for personal confessions; it expresses another personality that belongs to everyone.” - George Seferis

Kim Dower reads "Visiting Baudelaire," "Ink," "Fish's Lament," and "Get an Afterlife."

Kim is the author of six collections of poetry, including What She Wants: Poems on Obsession, Desire, Despair, Euphoria published by Red Hen Press in January 2025. Her poems have been featured in many anthologies and journals, including Ploughshares, James Dickey Review, Plume, and Barrow Street. She teaches poetry workshops for Antioch University, UCLA Extension, and the West Hollywood Library.

Romayne Rubinas Dorsey
