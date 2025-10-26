© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

We are experiencing a technical issue with our WTIU digital streams which may impact YouTube TV, HULU Live TV, Amazon, Local Now, PBS.org, the PBS App, and streaming on WTIU.org. Our programming lineup may differ from our usual schedule as we work to resolve this issue. Broadcasts are not impacted on cable, over-the-air receivers, DISH, or DirecTV Stream at this time.
The Poets Weave

Skeleton Dance

Published October 26, 2025 at 3:55 PM EDT
Fake human skeleton attached to a wire fence with arm extended as if waving.
Sami Aksu
/
Pexels

Nina Boals reads "Suspension and Release," "Harm Amplification," "Skeleton Dance," and "Birding."

“I feel // as if I’m on the moon listening to the air hiss / out of my spacesuit, and I can’t find the hole. I’m // the vice president of panic, and the president is / missing.” ― Paige Lewis, “On the Train, a Man Snatches my Book”

Nina is a writer from Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. She received an MFA in poetry at Indiana University, where she serves as Editor in Chief and Nonfiction Editor of Indiana Review. Her work can be found or is forthcoming from Southeast Review, Puerto del Sol, Ninth Letter, and elsewhere.

The Poets Weave