Skeleton Dance

“I feel // as if I’m on the moon listening to the air hiss / out of my spacesuit, and I can’t find the hole. I’m // the vice president of panic, and the president is / missing.” ― Paige Lewis, “On the Train, a Man Snatches my Book”

Nina is a writer from Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. She received an MFA in poetry at Indiana University, where she serves as Editor in Chief and Nonfiction Editor of Indiana Review. Her work can be found or is forthcoming from Southeast Review, Puerto del Sol, Ninth Letter, and elsewhere.