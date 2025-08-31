© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal funding for public media has been eliminated — we need your help to continue serving south central Indiana
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

WFIU is conducting upgrades to essential studio equipment. These upgrades may cause temporary interruptions to WFIU and WFIU2’s broadcasting and streaming. Thank you for your patience.
The Poets Weave

Hangry Trans Revenge Fantasy

Published August 31, 2025 at 3:48 PM EDT
Colorful rock candy sticks
artisttop
/
Adobe Stock

"Fairy tales do not tell children that dragons exist. Children already know that dragons exist. Fairy tales tell children the dragons can be killed." - G.K. Chesterton

William Landau is a second year MFA student at Indiana University Bloomington. Their work has appeared in publications including Hanging Loose Press, Diabolical Plots and Sinister Wisdom and will appear in an upcoming issue of Painted Bride Quarterly. When not reading or writing they're usually busy worshiping their cat, over-analyzing gay TV shows or perfecting their shortbread recipe.

William reads "Sestina: Parasols in the Desert," "Hangry Trans Revenge Fantasy," "Too Gay to Function," and "Golden Shovel after Hannah Bloch."

The Poets Weave