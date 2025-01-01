View More Details

MemberCard Benefits

Instant access to your neighborhood benefits

Additional savings on dining, arts, retail, travel and more

Redeem coupons and offers directly from your phone

And more

How it works?

You'll receive an email with your personal access code for the MemberCard app to unlock the whole world of MemberCard benefits. Digital access saves postage, paper, and plastic, and ensures that more of your donation goes to great programming.

Questions About Your MemberCard?

View this list of MemberCard FAQs, email customerservice@membercard.com, or call the Membership hotline at 800-423-7645.

Download the Mobile App!

Use your smartphone to find and redeem available discounts on the spot—no need to carry a card with you! Simply install MemberCard from the App Store or Google Play on your smartphone or tablet

As of July 2024, no new plastic cards will be issued. Unexpired MemberCards can be used through the expiration date on the card.