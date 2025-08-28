-
Indiana (3-0) allowed only 77 yards in its largest shutout victory since a 78-0 romp over Franklin on Oct. 19, 1901.
A 2024 law holds back third graders who don’t pass IREAD after several attempts. Based on 2023 numbers, more than 7,000 more students could repeat third grade this year with the new provisions.
The U.S. Department of Education is ending funding for more than a dozen Indiana University programs that “do not advance American interests or values,” according to a Sept. 10 letter. The loss of funding impacts a broad range of programs for foreign languages and international studies.
Dr. David Hormuth, an alumnus and Indianapolis-based surgeon, became the new chair of the Indiana Board of Trustees at Thursday’s board meeting in Indianapolis.
A new group aimed at encouraging independent candidates in Indiana will launch a statewide ad campaign.
The nation’s largest scientific research funder abruptly canceled hundreds of millions of dollars in grants earlier this year, specifically targeting projects that addressed diversity, inclusion or vaccines.
Hoosier Hoops on Kirkwood is scheduled for 8 p.m. October 2.
About 11% of Indiana’s early childcare providers say they may close in the next year, according to a new survey from Early Learning Indiana.
Indiana University, in collaboration with Indiana Sports Corp and Pacers Sports & Entertainment, has announced the Female Sports Performance and Research Initiative.
A new member of the Indiana University Board of Trustees is expected to take over as chair when the trustees meet Thursday afternoon at the Madam Walker Legacy Center in Indianapolis.