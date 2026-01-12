Protesters in downtown Bloomington condemn deadly ICE shooting

Protesters outraged by a deadly ICE shooting in Minneapolis marched in demonstrations in Indiana and across the U.S. over the weekend.

In downtown Bloomington, people turned out Sunday despite freezing weather. They waved signs and chanted anti-ICE slogans.

“There's not enough people fighting, protester Zaid al-Omari said. "And I think we need more people to come out in this cold weather and show that we’re resilient.”

Donovan Girkin, a student at Bloomington High School North, said he showed up to defend immigrants in the U.S.

“We're treating immigrants who are helping our economy, and our diversity, and just in general, our culture — I think we're treating them like vermin," he said.

Hundreds of other rallies took place across the U.S. over the weekend.