Just south of downtown on Walnut St., businesses and property owners say they’re losing business over problems caused by street homelessness.
Local conservative leaders discuss Charlie Kirk, who founded Turning Point USA in 2012. Kirk was scheduled to speak at IU next month.
A 9/11 remembrance ceremony was held at Ivy Tech Community College.
Wednesday's two-hour meeting follows a Washington D.C. trip last month where Bray and House Speaker Todd Huston met personally with President Donald Trump to discuss redistricting.
The Bloomington Utilities Service Board's water rate increase proposal is to help fund system improvements.
Indiana University sank to near the bottom of The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression College Free Speech Rankings this year.
Attorney General Todd Rokita issued a Civil Investigative Demand on Monday to Exodus, a nonprofit that helps refugees and asylum seekers resettle in Indiana.
The final phase includes a bridge and road that close the gap between West Gordon and West Fullerton Pikes to I-69.
Coach Cignetti said the team made improvements after its first game, but IU's performance was still far from perfect.
The Indiana Department of Transportation proposed a $7 million project that would pave Pumpkin Ridge Road.