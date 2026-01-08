© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Young votes for war powers resolution

WFIU | By John Gibson, WNIN
Published January 8, 2026 at 2:30 PM EST
Young has nearly $6.2 million for his reelection campaign.
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.)

Indiana’s senior U.S. Senator is one of just five Republicans to vote in favor of a war powers resolution limiting President Trump.

The U.S. Senate advanced the resolution on a 52-47 vote, requiring congressional approval for any further attacks on Venezuela.

In a statement, Senator Todd Young expressed support for Trump’s decision to bring Nicolás Maduro to justice.

Young also commended the bravery and professionalism of U.S. personnel who, as he put it “carried out the successful law enforcement mission in Venezuela.”

But Young says he’s not prepared to commit American troops to “stabilize” the country.

He does say he’s open to persuasion, but any future commitment of U.S. forces in Venezuela must be subject to debate and authorization in Congress.

Young noted that Trump campaigned against forever wars, and he strongly supports him in that position.

The other four Republican senators who joined all Democratic senators in voting for the resolution were Rand Paul of Kentucky, Josh Hawley of Missouri, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Susan Collins of Maine.
John Gibson, WNIN
