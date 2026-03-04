Chancellor talks graduate stipends, Degree cuts, Palestine Solidary Committee

Indiana University Chancellor David Reingold addressed graduate worker pay, the impact of Indiana Senate Bill 199 and the ongoing conduct review involving the Palestinian Solidarity Committee at a Faculty Council meeting on Tuesday.

Reingold said the cost of living in Bloomington is a challenge for many graduate workers.

“Our finance partners in the chancellor's office are identifying strategies to enable us to increase both our minimum stipends and all stipend amounts for the next fiscal year,” Reingold said.

He said more details about 2026–2027 stipend levels are expected later this semester as the university works through its current budget cycle.

Degree Cuts

Reingold also addressed the recent passage of SB 199, which directs the Indiana Commission for Higher Education to review degree programs with wages below the average of an Indiana high school graduate.

Reingold said the bachelor’s degree in music at the Jacobs School of Music has been recognized by media outlets to fall below this wage line.

“I want to assure everybody in this room and beyond that if any of our degree programs, especially the bachelor's degree in music, were to fall below those thresholds, that you have my commitment that we will work with the appropriate administrative processes with the Indiana Commission for Higher Education,” Reingold said.

He said he has confidence that IU can work with the ICHE to ensure the music program is not impacted.

Palestine Solidarity committee still under cease and desist

Reingold also commented on the ongoing conduct review involving the Palestine Solidarity Committee. The organization has been under a cease-and-desist order since Aug. 15, 2025 for “disorderly conduct,” according to the Office of Student Life.

“The Palestine Solidarity committee leadership was informed of what was needed for the investigation to move forward in a timely manner, and unfortunately, the response did not happen in a timely manner,” Reingold said.

He said the investigation remains active and will proceed through the university’s standard organizational misconduct procedures.

Reingold did not speak on the Indiana Graduate Workers Coalition demand for IU-Bloomington to become a sanctuary campus.