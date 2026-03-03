Woman booked for manslaughter after deadly fight in Owen County

A Clay County woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter following a fight at a private residence in Owen County on Saturday.

Poland resident Samantha Mayhew is accused of assaulting and killing Kiersten Moore. Moore was knocked unconscious during the fight and later pronounced dead at Putnam County Hospital.

Moore was the partner of Mayhew’s brother.

Mayhew’s bond was set at $30,000. A jury trial date was set for August 18th.