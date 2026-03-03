Braun ally asks court to remove a same-last name challenger from primary ballot

A judge is being asked to kick off the primary ballot a candidate with the same last name as a President Donald Trump-endorsed challenger to a Republican state senator who opposed the Indiana congressional redistricting plan.

The court action was filed by a top political ally of Gov. Mike Braun who is supporting Brenda Wilson, who is a Vigo County Council member, in her bid against Sen. Greg Goode of Terre Haute.

The petition submitted by prominent conservative attorney Jim Bopp claims the Indiana Election Commission wrongly interpreted state law in allowing Alexandra Wilson’s name to remain on the ballot in the Senate District 38 primary.

Bopp’s petition repeats his arguments to the commission last week that Alexandra Wilson was ineligible for the primary ballot because of a state law prohibiting someone convicted of a felony crime from holding elected office.

Alexandra Wilson pleaded guilty to a 2010 Vermillion County charge of resisting law enforcement at the age of 19. Her attorney, Samantha Dewester, told the Election Commission that while the original charge was a low-level Class D felony, the judge accepted the plea agreement of a Class A misdemeanor with a year of probation.

Bopp asked in the Clay County court petition filed Monday for a judge to overturn the Election Commission’s action and remove Alexandra Wilson from the primary ballot.

The petition argues that state law “expressly applies when, as here, a person pleads guilty to a Class D Felony, regardless of whether it is ‘converted’ to or judgment is entered as a Class A misdemeanor.”

State Election Division officials and Dewester did not immediately comment Tuesday to the Indiana Capital Chronicle about the court request.

Bopp is requesting expedited action by the court as county election offices must start mailing requested absentee ballots on March 21 ahead of the May 5 primary.

Bopp told the Capital Chronicle last week that he considered Alexandra Wilson’s candidacy a ballot “trick” by local Republicans to help Goode survive the primary by taking votes away from Brenda Wilson, whom Trump endorsed in January.

Brenda Wilson is among four active primary challengers endorsed by Trump running against Goode and other Republican senators who in December joined with Democrats in the 31-19 vote defeating the redistricting plan aimed at giving GOP candidates all nine of Indiana’s U.S. House seats.

Vigo County Republican Party Chair Randy Gentry, who certified Alexandra Wilson for a GOP candidacy, denied Bopp’s accusation of ballot manipulation.

