© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How will a war in Iran affect Hoosiers? 

WFIU | By Aubrey Wright
Published March 2, 2026 at 2:57 PM EST
Demonstrators wave Iranian flags in a demonstration in support of the government and against U.S. and Israeli strikes in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.
AP Photo
/
Vahid Salemi
Demonstrators wave Iranian flags in a demonstration in support of the government and against U.S. and Israeli strikes in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.

Hoosiers should expect gas prices to go up as fighting in the Persian Gulf continues.

After a joint attack from the U.S. and Israel killed Iran’s supreme leader and other top officials, President Donald Trump said Monday strikes are targeting Iran’s military and preventing the country from obtaining nuclear weapons.

While the war continues, Hussein Banai, an associate professor at Indiana University Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies, said Indiana will see the economic fallout.

The price of oil is already climbing, NPR reported.

“That means the rise in prices across the board, because transportation costs will go up,” Banai said. “People are going to feel the price hike not only at the pump, but also in supermarkets as well.”

NPR reported stock markets were down Monday morning, and inflation could increase.

Across the country, some Iranian-Americans celebrated the death of Iran’s supreme leader and hoped for new leadership, NPR reported. This year alone, Iranian leaders cracked down harshly on protesters, killing thousands and facing accusations of human rights violations.

Banai said Iranian-Americans in Indiana are also supportive of regime change. But he said it’s not clear if or how the U.S. military will pursue that.

“No one is going to be upset about[the regime]being gone,” Banai said. “The question here is, what are the ultimate objectives that the United States wants to pursue?”

Trump had promised “no new wars” and had been outspoken against foreign military conflict. Despite these campaign points, Banai said Trump chose to attack Iran. At the same time, he said the U.S. military’s goals are unclear.

Trump also did not consult Congress before the attack, citing an “imminent threat.” It’s not the first time the administration has bypassed legislators’ approval to commit an act of war and prompted concerns over violating the Constitution and the War Powers Act.

As the war in Iran continues and the midterm election creeps closer, Banai said it’s possible politicians on both sides of the aisle could push back against Trump.

“There's plenty to go after with the president and his political party, to say that they've basically done the opposite of what they promised to do during the campaign,” Banai said. “But I think there are also a lot of considerations here in terms of how this war plays out.”
Tags
News TopFeatured
Aubrey Wright
Aubrey Wright is a multimedia Report For America corps member covering higher education for Indiana Public Media. As a Report For America journalist, her coverage focuses on equity in post-high school education in Indiana. Aubrey is from central Ohio, and she graduated from Ohio State University with a degree in Journalism.
See stories by Aubrey Wright
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.