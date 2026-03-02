Why WFIU Makes Podcasts — and Why That Matters

As far back as I can remember, public media has been a place I could go to for thoughtful, in-depth conversations. The kind of conversations that broadened my perspective and sparked a lifetime of interests.

Of course, back then there was really only one way to catch those conversations; appointment listening. The whole family gathered around one massive radio. Okay, so maybe I am not that old, but old enough to remember when public radio was an ephemeral stream of endlessly fascinating conversations.

Luckily, it’s still like that, with one big upgrade; the added dimension of podcasts where I can access that information at my own pace. At WFIU, podcasts aren’t about chasing trends or abandoning radio. They’re about expanding how we serve our audience and giving stories room to breathe. Radio is still at the core of what we do. It’s immediate, shared, and woven into daily routines. Podcasts simply give us another way to do the same work, with a little more flexibility.

Podcasts as public media (not just content)

From a public media perspective, podcasts are useful for a few reasons:

They let us spend more time on topics that don’t fit neatly into a broadcast clock

They reach people who may never turn on a radio, but still want thoughtful, well-produced storytelling

They create space for curiosity, nuance, and longer conversations

They make it easier for listeners to find, revisit, and share stories that matter to them

They reach newer audiences on the platforms they already use

In other words, podcasting helps us meet people where they are — whether that’s on a commute, a walk, or somewhere between meetings.

Alongside radio, not instead of it

One thing that’s important to say out loud: podcasting at WFIU isn’t meant to replace radio. It’s meant to sit alongside it.

Some stories are best told live or as part of a daily broadcast. Others benefit from more time, more context, or a more conversational format. Podcasts give us that option without changing the values that guide our work. Think of them as supplements that allow more flexibility in the way users access our content.

For many listeners, podcasts are also a first point of contact. Someone might discover a show like Nice Work before ever tuning into WFIU on the radio. Over time, that curiosity can turn into deeper engagement — with our reporting, our programs, or our events. Podcasting widens the door.

A little behind the scenes

Dolly Parton said that “It costs a lot of money to look this cheap.” Something similar is true of a good podcast, it takes a lot of time, planning, and care to sound relaxed, approachable, and conversational.

Podcasts can sound relaxed, and that’s often the goal — but there’s a lot of intention behind that ease.

At WFIU, recording often happens in spaces like the Metz Studio, where producers and hosts think carefully about sound, pacing, and how conversations flow. There’s planning, editing, writing, and listening involved at every step. The goal is to make something that feels natural without being careless — thoughtful without being stiff.

Shows like Nice Work are a good example of how this comes together: conversations that are curious and accessible but grounded in real experiences and real people. The tone may be friendly, but the work behind it is serious.

Why this matters right now

Podcasting gives WFIU another way to stay connected to the community and to the changing ways people listen and learn. It allows us to experiment while staying rooted in public service, and to tell stories that might not otherwise find a home.

At a time when public media is under increased scrutiny, podcasts also offer transparency. You can hear the voices, the questions, and the process — not just the conclusions. That openness is part of how trust is built.

Looking ahead

As listening habits continue to evolve, podcasts will remain one of the ways WFIU explores new ideas while staying grounded in our mission. It’s not about doing more for the sake of more. It’s about choosing formats that help us listen better, explain more clearly, and stay connected to the people we serve.

That’s the work — and podcasting is one way we get to keep doing it.