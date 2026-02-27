Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith to spearhead 'Faith-Based Institute Initiative'

Gov. Mike Braun has signed an order establishing a program encouraging faith institutions to better serve Hoosiers.

Executive Order 26-06 directs Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith to lead the Faith-Based Institutions Initiative, which will “promote collaboration between state government and faith-based partners” to assist in issues including addiction, helping facilitate prisoner reentry into society, and increasing civic engagement.

“Oftentimes, they do a lot better job than the government does, because they actually don't necessarily just see people as a number or just a cog in the wheel, they see people for who they are,” Beckwith said about religious institutions.

Beckwith’s office will consult with experts and leaders of faith-based institutions to determine how the government can lower barriers to allow churches to provide forms of support that the government cannot.

Beckwith said some of those barriers include a “hostile attitude” toward the idea of government agencies working with faith communities.

Beckwith views the program as a first line of defense for those in need, with government programs acting as a safety net.

“We're going to see if we can do it better on the front end, with the faith community,” he said. “And if we can, great, no harm, no foul. If we can't, or somebody falls through the cracks, don't worry, government will be there to be the safety net. (It) won't be done as well, they won't be served as well. They're not going to get the healing they're really looking for, but they'll be served.”

The executive order also emphasizes that the state must not endorse any particular religion over non-religious services and other faiths. But Beckwith said not to be surprised if churches end up representing a majority of institutions that participate due to the religious makeup of the state.

“Doesn't mean that we can't have rabbis, we can't have imams, we can't have other faiths engaged in these civic partnerships,” he said. “So, as a state, we're just saying, ‘Hey, we want faith leaders who are on the ground in their towns, who know the people.”

This initiative aligns with the state government’s recent attempts at intermingling religion and politics, such as hanging the Ten Commandments in classrooms or allowing chaplains to perform counseling services for public school students.