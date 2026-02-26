© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Erin Houchin announces federal investment in city water infrastructure

WFIU | By Clayton Baumgarth
Published February 26, 2026 at 7:05 PM EST
Erin Houchin and Kerry Thomson speaking at city hall.
Clayton Baumgarth
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Erin Houchin and Kerry Thomson speaking at city hall.

9th District Congresswoman Erin Houchin visited Bloomington Thursday evening touting new federal funding to improve the city’s aging water system.

Through the 2026 Interior and Environment Appropriations Act, City of Bloomington Utilities has been awarded $1.25 million to upgrade the treatment plants booster pump system.

“This investment in infrastructure will protect public health, support economic development and ensure families and businesses have reliable access to safe drinking water,” Houchin said.

Booster pumps help maintain consistent water pressure throughout the water district.

Bloomington Mayor Kerry Thomson said improving water infrastructure will be critical as the city continues to grow.

“As we add critical housing and we have new businesses starting here in the community, what we know is that thriving Indiana communities must have the infrastructure that we need to welcome new residents,” she said.

Houchin said that additionally, Indiana University is receiving $1.2 million to improve pedestrian and traffic safety on 10th Street.

Other areas of Indiana receiving funding for improvement projects include Clarksville, Charlestown, Madison, and Georgetown.
Clayton Baumgarth
Clayton Baumgarth is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He gathers stories from the rural areas surrounding Bloomington. Clayton was born and raised in central Missouri, and graduated college with a degree in Multimedia Production/Journalism from Drury University.
WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.