Erin Houchin announces federal investment in city water infrastructure

9th District Congresswoman Erin Houchin visited Bloomington Thursday evening touting new federal funding to improve the city’s aging water system.

Through the 2026 Interior and Environment Appropriations Act, City of Bloomington Utilities has been awarded $1.25 million to upgrade the treatment plants booster pump system.

“This investment in infrastructure will protect public health, support economic development and ensure families and businesses have reliable access to safe drinking water,” Houchin said.

Booster pumps help maintain consistent water pressure throughout the water district.

Bloomington Mayor Kerry Thomson said improving water infrastructure will be critical as the city continues to grow.

“As we add critical housing and we have new businesses starting here in the community, what we know is that thriving Indiana communities must have the infrastructure that we need to welcome new residents,” she said.

Houchin said that additionally, Indiana University is receiving $1.2 million to improve pedestrian and traffic safety on 10th Street.

Other areas of Indiana receiving funding for improvement projects include Clarksville, Charlestown, Madison, and Georgetown.