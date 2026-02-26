Indiana Senate sends ‘bell-to-bell’ school cellphone ban to governor

A proposal to keep cellphones out of Hoosier students’ hands for the entire school day is headed to the governor’s desk after clearing its final legislative hurdle Wednesday.

The Indiana Senate voted 36-12 to approve Senate Bill 78, sending the measure to Gov. Mike Braun for final signoff. Seven Democrats and five Republicans opposed the bill.

The legislation would require school districts and charter schools across Indiana to adopt policies largely prohibiting student cellphone use from the start of the school day until dismissal.

Restrictions apply to common student devices — including cellphones, smartwatches and gaming devices — which schools must either prohibit entirely or require students to keep powered off and inaccessible during the school day. That could mean a student locker or locked device pouches.

‘Bell to bell’ ban

Bill author Sen. Jeff Raatz, R-Richmond, said the “bell-to-bell” restriction is aimed at reducing ever-growing distractions in classrooms.

Changes made to the bill in the House clarify when schools can allow certain instructional devices. Until July 1, 2028, teachers could permit either school-provided devices or “school-sanctioned” student devices approved by the school and restricted to instructional use on the school’s network. After that date, classroom use would be limited to devices supplied by the school.

The opposing chamber also added language to direct the Indiana Department of Education to provide guidance to schools implementing the policy, and to ensure students who rely on assistive technology — such as devices that record notes or connect with classroom microphones — are not prevented from using them.

Supporters have said in committee discussions that restricting phones throughout the school day will improve student focus and reduce disruptions.

Bill sponsor Rep. Jake Teshka, R-North Liberty, said in the House on Tuesday that lawmakers were responding to widespread concerns from teachers and school leaders about constant distractions in classrooms.

Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, emphasized that schools that already enforce stricter cellphone policies have reported improvements in attention and fewer behavioral problems.

Some Indiana schools already use locked pouches — like the Yondr Pouch — that students seal at the start of the day and unlock when leaving the building.

That process typically requires students to turn off or place their phone on airplane mode, secure it in the pouch under staff supervision, store it in a backpack or locker during the day, and unlock it at dismissal.

An ongoing school cellphone crackdown

The legislation builds on a growing push among Indiana lawmakers and top state officials to tighten limits on student phone use.

Lawmakers previously approved a statewide requirement for schools to adopt cellphone policies restricting use during instructional time. But the latest effort goes further by pushing schools to limit access for the entire school day.

Raatz and other supporters cited growing concerns from educators about ongoing distractions, online bullying, excessive social media use and inconsistent enforcement of existing rules around classroom devices.

Under Senate Bill 78, school corporations and charter schools would be required to adopt and enforce wireless device policies that meet the new state standards. IDOE would also publish model policy language and guidance to help districts comply.

The proposal includes liability protections, as well. Schools and school employees would be shielded from civil liability for actions taken in good faith to enforce the cellphone rules.

Schools could choose to use secure phone storage systems, like the locking pouches, which are estimated to cost roughly $15 to $30 per unit, though the bill does not require districts to purchase them.

The requirements would take effect July 1, 2026, if signed into law.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.

