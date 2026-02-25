Dual Wilson candidates tangle Trump-backed challenge to Republican senator

Alexandra Wilson is a Republican primary challenger to state Sen. Greg Goode. So is Brenda Wilson, whom President Donald Trump endorsed last month because of Goode’s vote against the Indiana congressional redistricting plan.

The dual Wilson candidacies has a top political ally of Indiana Gov. Mike Braun calling it a “trick” by local Republicans to help Goode survive the May primary by taking votes away from Brenda Wilson, who is a Vigo County Council member.

Prominent conservative attorney Jim Bopp said a court challenge to Alexandra Wilson’s candidacy is being considered after the Indiana Election Commission on Wednesday deadlocked over whether to remove her name from the ballot because of a 2010 criminal conviction.

Leslie Bonilla Muñiz / Indiana Capital Chronicle Attorney Jim Bopp listens during a legislative committee meeting on Feb. 17, 2025.

Bopp said Vigo County Republican Party Chair Randy Gentry was behind getting Alexandra Wilson on the ballot “to confuse voters” — pointing out that Gentry had to certify her as a Republican since she had not voted in two consecutive GOP primaries as otherwise required by state law.

“I recognize tricks that have been played over the years, and this is one of them,” Bopp told the Indiana Capital Chronicle.

Gentry denied Bopp’s accusation of ballot manipulation, saying that Alexandra Wilson was brought to him by other Republicans as an opponent of a contentious Terre Haute school construction project supported by both Goode and Brenda Wilson.

“I am a huge supporter of the president, and I’ve had four phone calls with the White House,” Gentry said in an interview. “I explained to them what the local flavor is. … The key is there’s nothing crazy about what’s going on here.”

Ballot challenge fails in tie vote

Bopp, whose law practice is based in Terre Haute, said he is supporting Brenda Wilson as “she much better represents the party” than Goode.

Bopp argued during Wednesday’s Election Commission meeting that Alexandra Wilson was ineligible for the primary ballot because of a state law prohibiting someone convicted of a felony crime from holding elected office.

Samantha Dewester, an attorney representing Alexandra Wilson, acknowledged that she pleaded guilty in 2010 to resisting law enforcement at the age of 19 when she had no criminal history.

Dewester maintained that while the original charge was a low-level Class D felony, the Vermillion County judge accepted the plea agreement of a Class A misdemeanor with a year of probation.

“She’s not a felon,” Dewester said. “She is an upstanding citizen that just wanted to get involved and run for office, and nothing in her record showed that she has a felony conviction, whatsoever.”

The four-member Election Commission split 2-2 on the challenge to Alexandra Wilson’s candidacy. The two Democratic members — Suzannah Wilson Overholt and Karen Celestino-Horseman — voted to allow her name to remain on the ballot and the two Republicans — Beth Boyce and John Westercamp — voted to remove her.

The tie means that Alexandra Wilson stays on the ballot as a majority vote is needed for removal.

New chapter in Republican rift

The strife over the dueling Wilson candidacies is another example of the Republican infighting prompted by Trump’s demand that Indiana join other GOP-controlled states in congressional redistricting.

Trump and Braun both vowed political revenge against Republican senators who in December joined with Democrats in the 31-19 vote defeating the redistricting plan aimed at giving GOP candidates all nine of Indiana’s U.S. House seats.

Casey Smith / Indiana Capital Chronicle Sen. Greg Goode, R-Terre Haute, speaks during the Senate redistricting debate on Dec. 11, 2025.

Goode was among the 21 of 40 Republican senators who opposed redistricting — and Brenda Wilson is among five candidates endorsed by Trump in primary challenges to those senators (with one challenger having already ended his campaign).

Alexandra Wilson did not immediately comment Wednesday to the Capital Chronicle about her campaign.

Goode, who is Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young’s state director, did not address whether he had any involvement with Alexandra Wilson’s candidacy when asked by the Capital Chronicle.

“I was the first Republican to file for this legislative seat,” Goode said in a text message. “I am not running against any person or people. I am standing for my constituents. That is my focus for the remainder of the (legislative) session and during this ’26 campaign.”

Goode filed for reelection on Jan. 9 (the second day of the candidate filing period), followed by Brenda Wilson on Jan. 21, six days before Trump’s endorsement. Alexandra Wilson joined the race Feb. 5, the day before the candidate filing deadline.

Vigo County chair denies ‘conspiracy’

Bopp is the secretary and treasurer of Hoosiers for Opportunity, Prosperity and Enterprise — a nonprofit group supporting Braun’s agenda — and was a vice chair of Braun’s transition team after he won the 2024 gubernatorial election.

If Alexandra Wilson remains on the ballot, her name would appear just before Brenda Wilson as candidates are listed alphabetically.

Bopp said “without question” that is why Alexandra Wilson is running.

“The confusing fact that there is the same last name and that the person they recruited is in front of her also makes the confusion and negative effect on Brenda even greater,” Bopp said.

Gentry said Goode was not involved in Alexandra Wilson entering the race and called the controversy “nonsense.”

“I wish Alexandra’s last name was Smith or Jones or, you name it,” Gentry said. “It’s not, and that’s created all kinds of conspiracy theories and so forth.”

