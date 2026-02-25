© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bloomington man arrested for possession of child porn

WFIU | By Ethan Sandweiss
Published February 25, 2026 at 4:06 PM EST
Courtesy of Monroe County Jail
Christopher Perantoni

Police arrested Bloomington man Christopher Perantoni on Tuesday for possession of child sex abuse material, punishable by up to six years in prison.

The Bloomington Police Department said it responded to an anonymous tip in early January through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Officers found an image of a naked 12-year-old girl and linked the IP address to an account owned by Perantoni.

After executing a search warrant of his house Tuesday morning, police said they found storage devices containing several images of child sex abuse material. Perantoni was arrested and taken to the Monroe County Jail.

His case has not yet been filed in court.
Tags
News Featured
Ethan Sandweiss
Ethan Sandweiss is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He has previously worked with KBOO News as an anchor, producer, and reporter. Sandweiss was raised in Bloomington and graduated from Reed College with a degree in History.
See stories by Ethan Sandweiss

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.