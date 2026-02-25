Bloomington man arrested for possession of child porn

Police arrested Bloomington man Christopher Perantoni on Tuesday for possession of child sex abuse material, punishable by up to six years in prison.

The Bloomington Police Department said it responded to an anonymous tip in early January through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Officers found an image of a naked 12-year-old girl and linked the IP address to an account owned by Perantoni.

After executing a search warrant of his house Tuesday morning, police said they found storage devices containing several images of child sex abuse material. Perantoni was arrested and taken to the Monroe County Jail.

His case has not yet been filed in court.