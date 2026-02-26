Southside traffic accident leaves one dead, three hospitalized

A 74-year-old Bloomington woman died Tuesday evening following a three-vehicle crash near South Rockport Road and West Stansifer Court, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.



The department said the crash happened at 6:16 p.m. when a Subaru driving north crossed into the south lane and hit the 74-year-old’s Kia head-on. A Toyota also was involved in the crash.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The Monroe County Coroner’s Office will not release her identity until next of kin have been notified.

The driver of the Subaru, a 48-year-old Bloomington man, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. A 7-year-old child in the Subaru was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The 58-year-old Bloomington man driving the Toyota was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Monroe County Major Crash Investigation Team officials responded to the accident, and the South Rockport Road was closed for several hours for reconstruction, according to police.

The Monroe County Sheriff's department said the investigation remains ongoing.