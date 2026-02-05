© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bloomington council pushes back on city’s proposal to open Kirkwood to traffic

WFIU | By Aubrey Wright
Published February 5, 2026 at 8:54 AM EST
Bloomington Common Council President Isak Nti Asare listens to public comment during a Feb. 4 meeting.
Aubrey Wright
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Bloomington Common Council President Isak Nti Asare listens to public comment during a Feb. 4 meeting.

The City of Bloomington's proposal to open Kirkwood Avenue to vehicular traffic was met with skepticism at a Bloomington Common Council meeting Wednesday.

Last year, the council and the city agreed to close portions of Kirkwood to cars every summer for an outdoor dining program. The decision was, in part, an effort to offer business owners long-term stability.

City staff now say the program needs to change, but council members and public commenters pushed back. At a Wednesday meeting, the council heard recommendations from the city’s Economic and Sustainable Development Department.

“After reviewing data, community engagement, departmental input and operational realities, city staff recommends that in 2026 we keep Kirkwood avenue open to vehicles year round, we enhance and expand the market program and shift resources towards micro-activation efforts that strengthen the entire corridor,” said Chaz Mottinger, Economic and Sustainable Development Department special projects manager.

Instead of shutting down vehicular traffic for the dining program, Mottinger said the city wanted to focus on high-quality festivals and sidewalk extensions to draw visitors to Kirkwood. City staff also proposed another corridor study in 2027.

Mottinger said last year’s outdoor dining program brought additional costs for the city, including an $80,000 annual loss of parking revenue, overtime pay and maintenance needs.

“We must shift to a more cost effective model that still supports vibrancy,” Mottinger said.

Council members questioned the city staff’s authority to change the program. The ordinance creating Kirkwood’s dining program states the city engineer can suspend the program “in cases of emergency, lack of participation, or any other reason that may render the program impractical.”

“The city staff is tasked with writing the guidelines,” said council member Kate Rosenbarger. “And it doesn't give city staff the authority to stop part of this program.”

Rosenbarger said she was disappointed by the city’s recommendations.

Bob Costello, president of Kirkwood Community Association and a local business owner, also said he was disappointed to “spend more time talking about an issue that I thought was resolved."

“Once again, we are here in February talking about whether we're going to keep this open or closed,”Costello said. “I feel like it was disingenuous of the city administration to enter into that arena last year, only to come here this year with engineering issues that they think they need to implement.”

Noting the time, council President Isak Asare suggested discussing the matter in future sessions.

“I hope we can come up with other solutions for some of the difficulties staff have raised and still close at least part of the street,” said council member Isabel Piedmont-Smith.
Tags
News City LimitsFeatured
Aubrey Wright
Aubrey Wright is a multimedia Report For America corps member covering higher education for Indiana Public Media. As a Report For America journalist, her coverage focuses on equity in post-high school education in Indiana. Aubrey is from central Ohio, and she graduated from Ohio State University with a degree in Journalism.
See stories by Aubrey Wright
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.