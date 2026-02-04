Fundraising picks up for Indiana congressional races
Indiana’s congressional redistricting debate scrambled planning for the 2026 campaigns, but the status quo still leaves the state with some heated U.S. House primaries on tap.
Republicans are poised for a primary race to decide who will run against Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan for northwestern Indiana’s 1st District, which has been the state’s most competitive in the past couple election cycles.
Updated campaign finance reports filed with the Federal Election Commission also show veteran Republican Rep. Jim Baird and Democratic Rep. Andre Carson facing active challengers for the May primary.
Meanwhile, Republican U.S. Sens. Todd Young and Jim Banks kept up robust fundraising this past year even though they won’t face voters in 2026.
And Democratic former Sen. Evan Bayh is still sitting on a big pile of campaign cash (which potentially could go toward his son Beau Bayh’s run for secretary of state).
Here is a look at what Indiana congressional candidates raised during 2025 and how much money they had as of Dec. 31 (includes those raising at least $10,000).
U.S. House District 1
Barb Regintz: raised $1,554,761, cash $1,467,849 (includes $1.5 million that Regintz loaned to her campaign)
Jennifer-Ruth Green: raised $132,387, cash $103,351
James Schenke: raised $48,878, cash $6,227
Rep. Frank Mrvan: raised $1,419,469, cash $908,285
U.S. House District 2
Rep. Rudy Yakym: raised $2,943,661, cash $1,494,844
Jamee Decio: raised $86,563, cash $5,924
U.S. House District 3
Republicans
Rep. Marlin Stutzman: raised $618,303, cash $221,320 (Stutzman reported repaying $85,000 he had loaned to his campaign)
Democrats
Kelly Thompson: raised $56,687, cash $13,054
Phil Goss: raised $76,565, cash $2,684 (all loaned by Goss to his campaign)
U.S. House District 4
Republicans
Rep. Jim Baird: raised $194,545, cash $140,677
Craig Haggard: raised $118,710, cash $121,725
U.S. House District 5
Republicans
Rep. Victoria Spartz: raised $1,012,879, cash $209,511 (repaid $475,000 in loans she made to her campaign)
Democrats
Jackson Franklin: raised $32,737, cash $10,397
U.S. House District 6
Republicans
Rep. Jefferson Shreve: raised $2,296,135, cash $2,119,426 (includes $2 million loan by Shreve to his campaign; now totals $7.9 million in campaign loans since 2024 cycle)
U.S. House District 7
Democrats
Rep. Andre Carson: raised $572,601, cash $646,296
George Hornedo: raised $203,889, cash $26,520 (includes $55,000 in loans from Hornedo to his campaign)
U.S. House District 8
Republicans
Rep. Mark Messmer: raised $701,391, cash $544,009
Democrats
Mary Allen: raised $119,802, cash $82,871
U.S. House District 9
Republicans
Rep. Erin Houchin: raised $1,084,190, cash $1,144,341
Democrats
James Graham: raised $122,547, cash $4,881 (includes $66,000 loaned by Graham to campaign)
Timothy Peck: raised $59,968, cash $15,085
Brad Meyer: raised $39,823, cash $8,835 (includes $6,550 loaned by Meyer to campaign)
U.S. Senate campaigns
Sen. Todd Young: raised $1,273,611, cash $6,578,647 (next up for election in 2028)
Sen. Jim Banks: raised $1,028,056, cash $2,696,820 (next up for election in 2030)
Former Sen. Evan Bayh: raised $223,381 (all investment revenue), cash $2,144,749
