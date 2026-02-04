© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Fundraising picks up for Indiana congressional races

WFIU | By Tom Davies, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Published February 4, 2026 at 2:05 PM EST
U.S. House Reps. André Carson, of the 7th District in Indianapolis, and Frank Mrvan, of the 1st District in Gary, talk to reporters at the Indiana Statehouse on Aug. 7, 2025.
Whitney Downard
/
Indiana Capital Chronicle
U.S. House Reps. André Carson, of the 7th District in Indianapolis, and Frank Mrvan, of the 1st District in Gary, talk to reporters at the Indiana Statehouse on Aug. 7, 2025.

Indiana’s congressional redistricting debate scrambled planning for the 2026 campaigns, but the status quo still leaves the state with some heated U.S. House primaries on tap.

Republicans are poised for a primary race to decide who will run against Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan for northwestern Indiana’s 1st District, which has been the state’s most competitive in the past couple election cycles.

Updated campaign finance reports filed with the Federal Election Commission also show veteran Republican Rep. Jim Baird and Democratic Rep. Andre Carson facing active challengers for the May primary.

Meanwhile, Republican U.S. Sens. Todd Young and Jim Banks kept up robust fundraising this past year even though they won’t face voters in 2026.

And Democratic former Sen. Evan Bayh is still sitting on a big pile of campaign cash (which potentially could go toward his son Beau Bayh’s run for secretary of state).

Here is a look at what Indiana congressional candidates raised during 2025 and how much money they had as of Dec. 31 (includes those raising at least $10,000).

U.S. House District 1

Republicans

Barb Regintz: raised $1,554,761, cash $1,467,849 (includes $1.5 million that Regintz loaned to her campaign)

Jennifer-Ruth Green: raised $132,387, cash $103,351

James Schenke: raised $48,878, cash $6,227

Democrats

Rep. Frank Mrvan: raised $1,419,469, cash $908,285

U.S. House District 2

Republicans

Rep. Rudy Yakym: raised $2,943,661, cash $1,494,844

Democrats

Jamee Decio: raised $86,563, cash $5,924

U.S. House District 3

Republicans

Rep. Marlin Stutzman: raised $618,303, cash $221,320 (Stutzman reported repaying $85,000 he had loaned to his campaign)

Democrats

Kelly Thompson: raised $56,687, cash $13,054

Phil Goss: raised $76,565, cash $2,684 (all loaned by Goss to his campaign)

U.S. House District 4

Republicans

Rep. Jim Baird: raised $194,545, cash $140,677

Craig Haggard: raised $118,710, cash $121,725

U.S. House District 5

Republicans

Rep. Victoria Spartz: raised $1,012,879, cash $209,511 (repaid $475,000 in loans she made to her campaign)

Democrats

Jackson Franklin: raised $32,737, cash $10,397

U.S. House District 6

Republicans

Rep. Jefferson Shreve: raised $2,296,135, cash $2,119,426 (includes $2 million loan by Shreve to his campaign; now totals $7.9 million in campaign loans since 2024 cycle)

U.S. House District 7

Democrats

Rep. Andre Carson: raised $572,601, cash $646,296

George Hornedo: raised $203,889, cash $26,520 (includes $55,000 in loans from Hornedo to his campaign)

U.S. House District 8

Republicans

Rep. Mark Messmer: raised $701,391, cash $544,009

Democrats

Mary Allen: raised $119,802, cash $82,871

U.S. House District 9

Republicans

Rep. Erin Houchin: raised $1,084,190, cash $1,144,341

Democrats

James Graham: raised $122,547, cash $4,881 (includes $66,000 loaned by Graham to campaign)

Timothy Peck: raised $59,968, cash $15,085

Brad Meyer: raised $39,823, cash $8,835 (includes $6,550 loaned by Meyer to campaign)

U.S. Senate campaigns

Sen. Todd Young: raised $1,273,611, cash $6,578,647 (next up for election in 2028)

Sen. Jim Banks: raised $1,028,056, cash $2,696,820 (next up for election in 2030)

Former Sen. Evan Bayh: raised $223,381 (all investment revenue), cash $2,144,749

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.
Tom Davies, Indiana Capital Chronicle
