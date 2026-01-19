Who’s running for Indiana’s congressional, legislative seats

The Indiana Capital Chronicle will be providing weekly updates of the Republican and Democratic candidate filings for Indiana’s congressional and legislative seats going into the May 5 primary.

All nine U.S. House and 100 Indiana House seats are up for election this year, along with half of the 50 Indiana Senate seats.

The candidate filing period opened on Jan. 7 and ends at noon Feb. 6.

(This listing is based on Indiana Election Division reports posted as of Friday afternoon.)

