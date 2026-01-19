© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Who’s running for Indiana’s congressional, legislative seats

WFIU | By Tom Davies, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Published January 19, 2026 at 1:04 PM EST
A video display announcement outside the Indiana secretary of state's office.
Tom Davies
/
Indiana Capital Chronicle
A video display announcement outside the Indiana secretary of state's office.

The Indiana Capital Chronicle will be providing weekly updates of the Republican and Democratic candidate filings for Indiana’s congressional and legislative seats going into the May 5 primary.

All nine U.S. House and 100 Indiana House seats are up for election this year, along with half of the 50 Indiana Senate seats.

The candidate filing period opened on Jan. 7 and ends at noon Feb. 6.

(This listing is based on Indiana Election Division reports posted as of Friday afternoon.)

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.
Tom Davies, Indiana Capital Chronicle
