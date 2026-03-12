TSA agents quitting in Indianapolis after latest federal shutdown

Roughly a half dozen TSA agents in Indianapolis have left the job as the latest federal shutdown has left them without pay.

Indianapolis airport officials say so far there have been no impacts at Indianapolis International — but travelers may experience delays at other airports around the country.

“At this time, IND is not experiencing any operational impacts related to this partial government shutdown. However, travelers flying through other airports may see delays or disruptions,” Indianapolis Airport Authority officials said in a statement.

The latest shutdown, impacting the Department of Homeland Security, has occurred because lawmakers can’t agree on operation policies for immigration officers. This latest shutdown has so far lasted nearly a month, with the travel industry pushing for Congress to negotiate a deal.

TSA agents are considered essential employees and are still required to work even as they stop receiving paychecks.

Kevin Smith represents TSA agents through the local chapter of the American Federation of Government Employees in Indianapolis. He said agents are still recovering from the last federal shutdown late last year.

“We got a couple of paychecks and boom we’re right back down into another shutdown, no pay,” he said.

Smith said some agents have left the job because of the financial instability, and many others had to take out loans during the last shutdown to cover car payments and rent.

“A lot of the newer people have left, they're like, ‘Hey, I got to have some type of paycheck, so I'm going to have to go somewhere else,’” Smith said.

Part of Smith’s frustration is that while employees of the TSA, Coast Guard, and FEMA are going without pay, many of the immigration officers the shutdown is centered around, will continue to receive checks.

“We are stuck in the middle of a fight that we shouldn’t even be stuck in the middle of,” Smith said.

According to Smith there are roughly 240 TSA Agents in the Indianapolis area.

He said he’s hopeful the shutdown ends before Congress is set to take a recess at the end of the month.

