Origin Park deer reduction 'suspended indefinitely'

A Southern Indiana conservancy says it doesn't have immediate plans to resume a deer reduction effort in Origin Park.

River Heritage Conservancy, which oversees plans for the massive park near the Ohio River in Clarksville, announced two weeks ago it was pausing plans for federal workers to kill deer in the area.

That came amid criticism and concern from community members and some local officials about the operation and lack of information around it.

RHC said that day it was putting plans on hold until leaders could talk with Clarksville officials. The organization said it had been working with state and federal agencies and that it was concerned about deer overpopulation and the effects of that on local ecology.

Vern Eswine, communications director for the conservancy, told LPM News Tuesday, "Anything that has to do with deer in the near future has been suspended indefinitely."

Clarksville Town Council Vice President Karen Henderson confirmed she received the same information in a letter from RHC Tuesday.

"We are aware of the concerns that have been raised within the community and can confirm that the previously discussed deer reduction has been placed on an indefinite pause," RHC said in the letter, which was shared with LPM. "As we evaluate next steps, River Heritage Conservancy will continue working closely with the Town of Clarksville and the Town Council to consider any future actions."

Henderson said she is scheduled to meet with RHC representatives Thursday "to kind of go over concerns and just better ways for all of us to be able to communicate."

Henderson said RHC leaders will meet with council members individually, and she said she's "going to highly recommend that they come to a work session."

In the hours after the City of New Albany posted a notice to let residents know about the planned deer reduction late last month, many community members took to social media to share concerns.

Some criticized killing deer at all and asked about why it was needed.

Others talked about lack of transparency and communication, while others defended the practice of deer reduction, saying it can be necessary.

RHC said in a previous public statement that in working with state and federal agencies, it was advised that the deer population was "exceeding what the habitat can sustainably support" and that the seasonal window for "humane practices and meaningful ecological outcomes" was closing.

It also said that assessments showed some deer were malnourished.

A deer reduction permit issued by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources in November expires April 5.

In its application, RHC said it was seeking a permit "due to high dollar investment in native landscaping to be performed as well as the ecological work that is, and will continue to be underway."

Henderson said she would prefer alternatives to killing animals.

"If they're sick, I would hope we could find a way to make them well or relocate if necessary," she said.

RHC says Origin Park is aimed at restoring and celebrating the history of the land. Some work to build it out involves reclaiming former industrial spaces. Its plans include natural spaces and trails, a whitewater adventure park and an events center.

Eswine told LPM News leaving the deer population alone right now won't impact overall park plans.

