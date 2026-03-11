Loogootee held in contempt after second ACLU lawsuit over PrideFest

The American Civil Liberties of Indiana and the organizers of an annual pride festival saw another victory over the City of Loogootee Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a judge in the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of Indiana ruled the city failed to comply with previous rulings. The city tried to prevent Patoka Valley AIDS Community Action Group, Inc., from hosting an LGBTQ+ festival downtown, revoking its event application and imposing more restrictions on public gatherings.

Last year, a judge ruled that the city violated the organizer's First Amendment rights. The pride festival went on as planned in September, with about 300 people attending.

Loogootee passed another ordinance in late December. Claiming the city still used unconstitutional language, the ACLU sued the city again for not following court orders.

Agreeing with the ACLU again, a federal judge held the city in contempt.

The contempt order requires Loogootee to revoke its new ordinance by March 25. If the city fails, it will be fined $500 a day until it does so. The judge also ruled the city must pay the ACLU’s attorney fees and other costs.

“No city or government official is above the law,” said Ken Falk, Legal Director of the ACLU of Indiana. “While we are disappointed that contempt proceedings were even necessary, we hope this decision leads Loogootee to comply with the Constitution.”

Loogootee’s Mayor’s Office did not respond to requests for comment.