Little damage in Lawrence County, but flood waters stay high

WFIU | By Ethan Sandweiss
Published March 11, 2026 at 4:28 PM EDT
Saddam Al-Zubaidi
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Water levels near Bedford surged from nine to 33 feet between last Thursday and Monday and they’ve gradually declined since, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The East Fork of the White River is still flowing over its banks since storms last week.

Courtesy photo
/
US Geological Survey

Lawrence County Emergency Management is reporting no damage to structures, but many roads are still closed for flooding and debris. The agency updates a map of closed roads on its GIS website.

Three people across Southern Indiana are reported dead after being caught in floodwaters: Kasee Allman and Jesse Brock of Bedford and Bradley Deaton of Seymour.

The Department of Natural Resource said autopsies are planned for the first two but it has no expectation of foul play.

“It’s just a tragedy that they drove into flood waters and it definitely was not the outcome we were hoping for,” said Conservation Officer Jim Schreck. “Unfortunately, it’s all too common up in that area when we do get flood waters.”

Detective Mike Williams of the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department said recovery efforts are slowing down but drivers should still be cautious.

“We don't want to see anybody getting injured over something needless, like trying to drive through flood waters to save them a couple minutes on their commute,” Williams said.

The Department of Natural Resources is still searching for 82-year-old James Petty, whose truck was swept off the road Monday near the White River in Martin County.
Ethan Sandweiss
Ethan Sandweiss is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He has previously worked with KBOO News as an anchor, producer, and reporter. Sandweiss was raised in Bloomington and graduated from Reed College with a degree in History.
