Two bodies located in flood waters near Bedford

Indiana Conservation Officers say two people are dead from flood waters of the East Fork White River in Lawrence County.

Conservation officers have been searching for the missing motorists since late Sunday night when they were reported missing.

The bodies of 21-year-old Kasee Allman and 35-year-old Jesse Brock both of Bedford were located in the pickup truck they were last known to be driving shortly before noon Tuesday.

Numerous flood warnings remain in effect after last week’s heavy rainfall.

Conservation officers are searching for a man missing in flood waters just south of Shoals and the body of a Seymour man who attempted to rescue people trapped in flood waters was found Sunday afternoon.

National Weather Service reports indicate the East Fork White River near Bedford has risen to 30 feet, ten feet above flood stage.

Authorities used cellphone technology, sonar, divers, and drones to narrow their search near Earl Road and Lawrenceport Road.

The truck was found in about eight feet of water.